Basketball: KPA thrash Ulinzi to reclaim league title

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have reclaimed the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League title.

The Dockers dethroned champions Ulinzi 80-61 in Game Five to take the final Series 3-2 at the Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Monday.

The Dockers won the title last when they completed a back-to-back feat in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The visitors seemed to have docked much earlier as they settled pretty fast with their swift breaks.

Job Bryon, Tobias Odhiambo, Ken Wachira, who was declared the most valuble player in the league and the final, and Lennox Wange bombed the Soldiers frontline at will from all angles.

Ulinzi will live to rue their missed chances as most of their three pointers missed. What worsened things for the Warriors was their slowness in claiming the rebounds to see the Dockers clear their rims effortlessly.

It's only the last quarter where Ulinzi's barrels fired, but it was little too late.

The Dockers claimed the first three quarters 26-19, 15-13 and 22-11 while the Warriors took the last 18-17.

Bryon sunk 19 points while Odhiambo and Wachira contributed 15 points each with Wange managing 11 for the victors.

Victor Odendo (left) of Kenya Ports Authority vies with Victor Bosire of Ulinzi Warriors during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-off final Game Five at Nyayo National Stadium on April 25, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Interestingly, its only Wachira and Wange, who managed three-pointers with three each.

James Mwangi scored 17 points with Eric Mutoro managing 15 for Ulinzi. From his 12 three-pointers, Mutoro only sunk two while Mwangi scored only two of his seven three-point attempts.

"I knew speed would be the determinant weapon that would kill Ulinzi. We had more younger players compared to Ulinzi," said KPA coach Samuel Kiki, adding that he didn't want to substitute his guards Wange and Odhiambo, who remained in the match.

Kenya Ports Authority players lift coach Samuel Kiki (centre) in celebration after beating Ulinzi Warriors in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-off final Game Five at Nyayo National Stadium on April 25, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kiki said his defence worked extra hard to collect the rebounds from Ulinzi players.

"I am really proud of my players for the good show, discipline and hard work in training," said Kiki, who dedicated the victory to the late Keegan Oyugi, who passed on June last year in United States of America.

"I had signed him only for him to pass on," explained Kiki, who also commended the team’s management for the support they have given the team all-around.