KPA hammer APR to storm Zone Five Club Championship final

Kenya's representatives Kenya Ports Authority on Friday qualified for the final of the Fiba-Africa Zone Five Club Championship with a routine 61-39 win over APR of Rwanda in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

KPA, who are the defending champions, will meet the winner of the other semi-final contest between Alexandria of Egypt and Rwanda's REG in the final scheduled for Saturday at 6.30,pm.

The second semi-final tie was in progress at Mkapa Indoor Stadium by the time of going to press.

KPA, who kept their perfect record in four matches, had beaten hosts Vijana Queen's of Tanzania 74-29 in the quarter-final on Thursday.

APR were expected to give the Kenyan champions a run for their money after eliminating Kenya's second team Equity Hawks 52-40 in the quarter-finals.

Alexandria knocked out Young Sisters of Burundi 75-40 in the last eight.

On the local scene, 25 league matches are lined up in Nairobi, Kisii and Kakamega this weekend.

Thunder will be eyeing to dethrone Ulinzi Warriors from second place in the men's Premier League standings when they play two matches in Nairobi this weekend.

Thunder, who are third with 15 points from six wins and three losses, will

host Eldonets at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday from 4pm before confronting bottom placed Pirates on Sunday.

Thunder will move level on points with champions KPA if they win the two encounters.

KPA will however stay top because they have only lost once, while Sadat Gaya's Thunder have already suffered three defeats this term.

Equity Bank Dumas will also be engaged in two tight weekend matches against visiting Lakeside from 2pm on Saturday and Eldoret-based Eldonets on Sunday at the same time.

In the women's Premier League, bottom-placed Oryx will face baptism of fire when they come up against Strathmore University Swords at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Oryx, who have five points, will meet on-form Storms at 10.30am on Sunday.

Second-placed Ulinzi Warriors host Lakeside ton Sunday from 12pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo: Blazers v USIU (8am), JKUAT v ANU (9.30am), KCA-U v Shoot 4 Life (11am), Swords v Oryx (12.30pm), Equity Bank Dumas v Lakeside (2pm), Thunder v Eldonets (4pm)

Kakamega Police Canteen: Swift v USIU-A (9am)

Kisii: Kisii Raptors v Cabal Elisists (9am)

Sunday

At Nyayo: Mustang v Absa (9am), Oryx v Storms (10.30am), Ulinzi Warriors v Lakeside (12pm), Equity Bank Dumas v Eldonets (2pm), Thunder v Pirates (4pm)

Kakamega Police Canteen: Western Delight v USIU-A (9am)