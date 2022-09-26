KBF League: Storms reap maximum points to go second

Storms women's basketball team garnered maximum four points from their two away Premier League first leg matches in Eldoret and Kisumu at the weekend.

Abel Nson's charges started their four-point campaign with a resounding 66-39 victory over hosts Eldonets in Eldoret on Saturday.

The motivated Storms travelled to Kisumu where they defeated hosts Lady Bucks 61-51 on Sunday.

The two victories, which came after Storms had rocked JKUAT Lynx 55-40, moved the self-supporting side from fourth to second spot on 14 points.

Storms have won five matches and lost four.

"The girls have picked up and coordinating well after a false start. We determined to finish the first leg in the top three positions," said coach Nson.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who are representing Kenya in the Fiba-Africa Zone Five club qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, head the women's Premier League table standings with 19 points.

KPA is the only unbeaten club in the 12-team competition after winning all their nine first leg outings.

Kisumu-based Lady Bucks continued to struggle after losing two matches at home. Before Sunday's loss to Storms, they went down 41-27 to visiting Eagle Wings.

They remain second bottom on the table standings with seven points from only one win and five loses.

Eldonets bounced back from their loss to Storms on Saturday to edge out Eagle Wings 61-53 on Sunday.

The three points saw Eldonets dethrone Swords from fifth position with 11 points. Eagle Wings are placed sixth with 11 points also.

Kenyatta University Oryx lost 42-33 against JKUAT Lynx on Saturday. Coach Caleb Osewe's Oryx are stuck at the bottom with five points from one win and three losses.

Blades moved one position up in the men's Premier League table standings following their hard fought 63-50 victory over Pirates on Saturday.

Blades are in sixth position on 12 points from five wins and two losses.

Champions KPA, who rested at the weekend, top the 12-team table standings with 19 points from nine wins and one loss.

Seven-time champions Ulinzi Warriors are second with 16 points, Thunder lie third on 15 points, while Equity Bank Dumas are fourth with 14 points.

Pirates surrendered their unbeaten record when Blades rocked them 63-50.

Pirates re-grouped to demolish Zetech Titans 71-69 on Sunday. Pirates are still bottom with nine points.

Newcomers Butere Girls continued to impress in the women's Division One League when they defeated experienced KCA-U 81-56. Butere are third on the table standings with 12 points.

Coach Juma Kent's Footprints head the table standings with 13 points from five wins and three losses.