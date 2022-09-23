Bottom-placed Pirates search for points to plunder

Bottom of the table Kenyatta University Pirates will be desperate for maximum points in their two weekend outings in the Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League.

On Saturday, Pirates, under coach Caleb Osewe, prey on tough fellow students, Strathmore Blades from 4pm at Nyayo Stadium.

At the same venue on Sunday, the Thika Road-based students will take on troubled Zetech Titans.

Nine fixtures are lined up at Nyayo on Saturday and Sunday.

Pirates edged out hosts Lakeside 60-58 in Kisumu last weekend for their second win of the season.

Their two rising stars Simon Mwanzia and Dolpha Otieno will certainly be the key players to watch.

“The boys are focused to keep the winning form and move from bottom after responding well to training,” said Pirates coach Caleb Osewe.

Blades have been on a break since beating Lakeside 76-42.

Strathmore coach Tonny Ochieng will parade experienced players led by Ken Dwello and Bramwel Chevai.

Blades are placed seventh on the league table standings with 10 points from four wins and two losses.

In another men's Premier League tie, coach Dismas Oketch’s Lakeside will host Umoja in Kisumu today from 12.30pm.

Lakeside will hope to bounce back from their narrowly 60-58 loss to Pirates one week ago.

Kenyatta University Oryx will clash against Jkuat in a top women’s Premier League fixture today at Nyayo from 2pm.

Lady Bucks, who silenced Oryx 56-41 recently, will host Nairobi-based Eagle Wings starting at 11am.

Fixtures

Saturday: (At Nyayo) - NIBS v NBK (10am), MAB v Coastal King’s ( 12pm), JKUAT v Oryx (2pm), Pirates v Blades (4pm); (at Menengai High School) - TH3 Swish v Scarlet (9am); (at Kisumu)- Lady Bucks v Eagle Wings (11am), Lakeside v Umoja (12.30pm; ) (at Eldoret) - Eldonets v Storms (2pm)

Sunday: (at Nyayo) - JKUAT v Stanbic (9am), Feba v NBK (10.30am), Mustangs v Coastal King’s (12pm), KCA-U v Butere Girls (2pm), Pirates v Zetech Titans (4pm)