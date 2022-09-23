KPA out to retain Fiba-Africa Zone Five Club Championship

Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team is in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to defend their Fiba-Africa Zone Five Club Championship title.

A squad of 12 players and six officials arrived in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday by road six-days earlier in readiness for the September 26 to October 1 championship.

KPA beat Equity Bank Hawks 83-40 in last year's all-Kenyan Zone Five qualifier final at National In-door Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Both KPA and Equity Hawks qualified but failed to represent Zone Five in the 2021 Fiba-africa final tour of 12 top clubs in Cairo, Egypt.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said the team is ready retain the crown.

"We respect every team in the championship but do we do not fear them," he said.

He said KPA has retained last year's squad with a few additions like Belinda Okoth, Linda Alando and Jemima Omondi.

Ojukwu said they have no injuries and arriving six days early for the tournament allow the players to climatise.

"We have started vigorous two sessions training daily to correct a few mistakes," said Ojukwu.

Experienced players in the include guard Natatlie Akinyi, Selina Okumu, Vilma Achieng and Carol Akinyi.

Premier League champions KPA and Equity Bank, who lost in last year's play-off final, will represent Kenya in the event.

KPA currently head the 12-team Premier league table standings with 18 points having won all their nine matches s far this term.

On form KPA demolished rivals Equity Hawks 73-42 in the league in Nairobi last month.

Seven top clubs from Zone Five member countries - Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and hosts Tanzania - will battle out for the two qualifier slots.

Equity Hawks will leave the country for Tanzania on Sunday.

KPA team: Jemima Omondi, Carol Akinyi, Natalie Akinyi, Rebecca Nkatha, Charlene Wandago, Vilma Achieng, Linda Alando, Selina Okumu, Beryl Okoth, Belinda Okoth, Rita Aluoch, Vyonne Atieno.