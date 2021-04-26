Kevin Durant returns to power Nets, Hawks snap losing streak

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket as Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns defends during the second half at Barclays Center on April 25, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Photo credit: Sarah Stier | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Hawks also got 20 points from Kevin Huerter and 18 points from John Collins. 
  • Atlanta was playing without leading scorer Trae Young for the second consecutive game due to an ankle injury.
  • Elsewhere, guard Devonte' Graham poured in 24 points to lead a balanced attack as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Boston Celtics 125-104.

