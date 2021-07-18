Kenya Lionesses jet back to low key reception

Kenya Lionesses

Kenya Lionesses arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport from Rwanda where they won the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers on July 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Lionesses’ best performance at the continental stage is a silver-medal finish in 1993 when they lost 89-43 against hosts Senegal.   
  • Lionesses touched down at the JKIA just a few hours after Kenya’s boxing team “Hit Squad” flew to Japan for the Tokyo Games.

Kenya Lionesses jetted back into the country to a low key reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Sunday night.

