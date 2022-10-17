KBF League: Ulinzi Warriors end first leg on winning note

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors completed their first leg matches of this year's Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League with a 91-70 win over Pirates at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Sunday.

The win saw the soldiers move to 20 points from nine wins and two losses

The soldiers had Churchill Odhiambo, guard Eric Mutoro and David Ouma sneaking into the Pirates defense to score early key baskets.

The trio's aggressiveness saw Ulinzi Warriors take a 34-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Pirates coach Caleb Osewe's pep talk saw the students improve in the second quarter and they outscored their opponents 18-15 to trail 34-49 at halftime.

Pirates' Dolph Benedict scored a game high 29 points as they trailed 25-23 at end of third quarter.

Ullinzi Warriors boasting of the experienced Mutoro and Odhiambo outscored the varsity students 25-11 in the last quarter to close out the win.

Odhiambo provided 14 points for Ulinzi with Ivan Ombiru replying with 12 for the losers.

In another men's Premier League match at the same venue, Strathmore University Blades rocked Zetech Titans 61-55. Blades, who increased their points tally to 16 from six wins and four loses, led 32-29 at the breather.

In the women's Premier League tie, Shalon Gaceri scored 15 points to help University of Nairobi Dynamites rally from behind to defeat Strathmore University Swords 45-41.

Dynamites were down 23-11 at half-time, but recovered to destroy their fellow students 16-5 and 18-14 in the last two quarters.

"We employed good defense and started shooting accurately to recover and win," said Dynamites coach Juma Kent.

Kenyatta University Oryx celebrated a narrow 36-35 victory over Eagles Wings.

Oryx, who had Emily Gicovi scoring 12 points, led 14-10 at the break. Zetech Sparks demolished Africa Nazarene University 60-53.