KBF League: Champions KPA down JKUAT Lynx

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday maintained their unbeaten run in the Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League after they thrashed JKUAT Lynx 94-34 in a one-sided game at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

KPA outsmarted the Juja-based students in all the departments outscoring them in all the four quarters, despite the absence of point guard Natalie Akinyi.

The trio of Rebecca Nkatha, Rachel Wandago and Jemima Night capitalised on several errors by the students and also combined well in the first quarter to give the dockers a deserved 25-09 lead.

In the second quarter, Selina Okumu, Belinda Aluoch and Carol Akinyi tormented the JKUAT Lynx defence scoring points after a near collapse of their opponents defence enabling KPA to a 49-0 lead at halftime.

The third and fourth quarters were no different for the dockers as Velma Achieng, Rita Aluoch and Yvonne Aluoch sae KPA lead 20-10 and 25-15 respectively.

KPA coach Brenda Juma commended her players for their win, despite the fatigue after the recently concluded Fiba Zone Five Championships in Tanzania.

"I'm really proud of my players, they played wel ,and we would have scored many points if we had rested well after the championships," Juma said.