From homeless kid to NBA champion: Giannis completes dream journey

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.


Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 26-year-old Greek forward of Nigerian heritage scored 50 points, matching the greatest total in a close-out game in NBA history, to spark the Milwaukee Bucks over Phoenix 105-98 on Tuesday for their first crown in half a century.
  • He also managed 14 rebounds, five blocked shots, dominating defensive moves and even a 17-for-19 free throw showing in an iconic all-around masterpiece effort for the ages.

Milwaukee, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.