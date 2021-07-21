Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game Six to win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo credit: Jonathan Daniel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two games.

Milwaukee, United States

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. From homeless kid to NBA champion: Giannis completes dream journey

  2. Cheers, fireworks as Brisbane awarded 2032 Olympic Games

  3. Two athletes to miss Tokyo Olympics with Covid

  4. Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

  5. Agala, Makokha battle sweltering Tokyo heat

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.