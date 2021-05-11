History made as Westbrook breaks long-standing NBA record

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates during the game against the Atlanta Hawks

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on May 10, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo credit: Scott Cunningham | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Washington Wizards star Westbrook, who had equaled Robertson's record of 181 triples on Saturday, sealed his record-breaking triple with 8min 33sec remaining in Monday's 125-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks
  • Westbrook has averaged a triple-double per game in four of the last five seasons, an eye-popping statistic that ensured he rapidly caught and overtook Robertson's historic benchmark, which had stood since 1974
  • Johnson, meanwhile, had paid tribute to Westbrook's record-breaking career prior to Monday's game, saying the Wizards ace didn't always get the credit he deserved


Los Angeles, US

