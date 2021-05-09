Westbrook milestone fuels Wizards past Pacers

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards shoots a three-point basket

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards shoots a three-point basket during the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 8, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.


 

Photo credit: A.J. Mast | AFP

By  AFP

  • Westbrook finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, draining the go-ahead free-throws with one second left in overtime then blocking a potential game-winning shot from Indiana's Caris LeVert as time expired
  • Among other teams fighting for play-in spots, the Golden State Warriors notched a 136-97 rout of Oklahoma City thanks to Stephen Curry's 49 points in three quarters
  • Brooklyn Nets had to battle for a 125-119 victory over the Denver Nuggets that put them half a game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for second in the East



Los Angeles, US

