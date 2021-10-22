Herro powers Miami Heat past banged-up NBA champ Milwaukee Bucks

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat celebrates a three pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at FTX Arena on October 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Photo credit: Michael Reaves | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Trae Young picked up where he left off last season, scoring 19 points and dishing out 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks humbled the Dallas Mavericks 113-87 in Atlanta.
  • Young had 28 double-doubles last season for the Hawks, who are 24-6 on their home court since the end of February.

Los Angeles, United States

