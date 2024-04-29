Hero chaser Shishkin dies following an accident

Described as a "great friend and warrior" by trainer Nicky Henderson, Shishkin was due to line up in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

The dual Cheltenham Festival winner fractured his hind leg after being cast. Tragically, Shishkin had to be immediately euthanised. The shocking news comes three days before he was set to take on Galopin Des Champs in a juggernaut clash.

"Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon (Shishkin's groom], Nico de Boinville and George, are devastated that such a great Trojan has gone. The Supreme Novices' Hurdle, and Arkle, were his Cheltenham highlights, but toying with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot, was probably his greatest.

"This is a very sad night. He was our unforgettable King. Thank you, Shishkin for the wonderful memories."

Shishkin quickly established himself as a leading prospect for the six-time champion trainer when remarkably overcoming a troubled passage to blast Cheltenham's 2020 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He progressed into a top two-mile novice chaser rapidly, winning three starts easily before thumping rivals in the Arkle.

He was pulled up in a Champion Chase rematch at the Cheltenham Festival two months later and was found to have suffered from a rare bone disease.

Beaten on his comeback in the Tingle Creek, he later flourished for a step up in trip when scooting clear at Ascot by 16 lengths.

His character became more notable when, this season, Shishkin refused to run. He soon regained the indomitable spirit, to bounce back in Newbury's Denman Chase. There were other shades of luckless situations, but as a loveable and intelligent soul, he overcame trials to scoop fourteen tallies, leading to £798,668 in earnings.

***

Midnight Mascot (Patrick Husbands evens), powered late to take the $125,000 Woodstock Stakes for 3-year-olds at Woodbine.

Midnight Mascot, a son of Army Mule out of Midnight Embrace, notched his first stakes victory for trainer Mark Casse and owners Manfred and Penny Conrad.

It was Adios Now, breaking from the rail, who was quickest of all and set the early tone. Tunechi sat just off the leader to the outside, while Patrick settled Midnight Mascot into third.