Golden State Warriors outlast Boston Celtics to win NBA title
What you need to know:
- The Warriors completed a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven championship series and became just the second visiting team to lift the trophy on Boston's home court, after the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers.
Boston, United States
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday to win the 2022 NBA Finals, capturing a fourth title in eight years and the seventh in franchise history.
The Warriors completed a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven championship series and became just the second visiting team to lift the trophy on Boston's home court, after the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers.