Golden State Warriors outlast Boston Celtics to win NBA title

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
 

Photo credit: Adam Glanzman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Boston, United States

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday to win the 2022 NBA Finals, capturing a fourth title in eight years and the seventh in franchise history.

The Warriors completed a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven championship series and became just the second visiting team to lift the trophy on Boston's home court, after the 1985 Los Angeles Lakers.

