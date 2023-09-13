Friday fixtures now official in KBF leagues

Kenya Basketball Federation National League weekend matches will now be officially held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, fixture secretary Joseph Amoko has said.

Amoko said two matches will be played every Friday at Nyayo Stadium starting at 6pm and 8pm.

Previously league matches were played on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am with the occasionally Friday matches to address congestion or rescheduled fixtures.

"The new development is to ensure that all teams play an equal number of matches to avoid a situation where certain teams play more games than others delaying the league’s conclusion,” said Amoko.

Amoko said that the federation has agreed with Nyayo Stadium management to ensure that the venue is available for league matches on Fridays without fail.

He said that by having matches run from Friday to Sunday, it will enable this season to conclude with play-offs finals in February or March 2024.

The KBF official added that the registration of players and payment of league process has been going on well and will be concluded soon.

The 2023 competition will enter its third week with 12 first leg matches on the cards at Nyayo and USIU-A this weekend.

Newly promoted Creeks will play Feba at USIU-A in a men's Division Two fixture on Saturday from 1pm.

Newcomers Clique Mamba, will lock horns with Congo Nets at the same venue from 4pm.

Creeks registered a 58-49 victory over Clique Mamba in their debut match.

At Nyayo, Footprints will play ZU Development from 9am while Snipers face fellow soldiers Moi Air Base from 10.30am.