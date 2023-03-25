Fifteen declared for Emirates Dubai World Cup at Meydan

The Emirates Airline sponsored Dubai World Cup, 5.35 pm local time, is the today's feature race at Meydan. Bob Baffert's Country Grammer, beat Hot Rod Charlie this time last year, with Frankie Dettori.

He is returning for another possible such encounter at the esteemed winning post. Frankie Dettori is bidding to become the most successful jockey in Dubai World Cup history on what is set to be his final ride in the prestigious event. It's not going to be easy and stall 14 is not brilliant.

Naturally, competition is stiffer than ever, including Simon and Ed Crisford's. Algiers (James Doyle 7-2). Ed Crisford first came to Dubai as a toddler. It is overly exciting for him to be alongside father, Simon, preparing such a horse as Algiers.

This steed has proved himself a huge cut above local opposition on Meydan's flat course. He has also managed two of the major Al Maktoum challenges. So, who will crop the first prize of £6 million? Tune in to various outlets to soak up a bevy of beautiful thoroughbreds.

***

Japan returned to the Sheema Classic roll of honor with Shahryar in 2022. Here we have another hunter awaiting in the shape of Equinox, who finished third on that occasion. Equinox (Christian Lemaire 2-1), could shatter this field. Trained by Tetsuya Kimura, he finished second in the Japanese Guineas and Derby, but has looked unbeatable in two subsequent starts. After flooring Panthalassa in the Tenno Sho, he was spectacular for Arima Kinen.

Draw and weight, are very much to his advantage. The British challenge is Rebel's Romance, so, that could be a perfect Exacta, permutated with Mostahdaf. Shahryar was no match for Equinox in the Tenno Sho, and Cristian Demuro believes Equinox will be a slam dunk.

***