Cairo to represent Aidan O'Brien in Saturday's $1 million UAE Derby

Cairo will represent Aidan O'Brien in this Saturday's $1 million UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse, having already shown his mettle in the Patton Stakes on synthetic dirt. He is the current leader on the European Road to Kentucky Derby fame.

The UAE Derby offers the winner 100 points, as well as a chance to test the colt's dirt skills ahead of a trip to the United States. Aiden charted this same path with Mendelssohn in 2018, who also won the Patton en route to winning that year's UAE Derby.

While Broome (Dubai Gold Cup) and Order Of Australia (Dubai Turf) are experienced globetrotters, Cairo is a new addition to Aidan's traveling team. Cairo is out of the Galileo mare Cuff, a full sister to Gustav Klimt. He also owns entries for the Irish Two Thousand Guineas, and the Irish Derby.

In the UAE Derby, Cairo is expected to face a three-strong challenge of US-trained horses: the Doug O'Neill-trained duo of Tall Boy and Ah Jeez, both of whom have wins at the current Meydan meeting, as well as the Bob Baffert-trained Worcester, third in the Bob Lewis Stakes. Other UAE Derby runners are a strong group from Japan and the South American shipper Es Unico.

***

A 14.5 length winner of the Mine That Bird Derby last out, New Mexico-based Henry Q is the second choice on the morning line at 3-1 for Sunday's $600,000 Sunland Park Derby. The Sunland Derby drew a field of seven sophomore colts and offers the top five finishers' points for Churchill Downs. Conditioned by Todd Fincher, the son of Blame, has shown two local works since his prep race victory.

Henry Q was bred in Kentucky by Fred W. Hertrich, lll and John D. Fielding, out of the winning Malibu Moon mare Lunar Empress, a half-sister to multiple stakes winners Silver Heart and Aspenglow.

Dennis O'Neill selected Henry Q for $125,000 as a yearling at Keeneland's sale, and the colt was trained by Doug O'Neill for his first three starts in Southern California. In his third start, Henry Q broke his maiden in an optional claiming event under jockey Frankie Dettori.

Transferred to Fincher's stable in New Mexico, the colt led all the way in Mine That Bird Derby. Local rider Edwin Maldonado will retain the mount.

Favoured on the morning line at 2-1 is Bob Baffert trainee Hard to Figure, second last out in the Bob Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. Baffert trainees are not eligible for points due to the trainer's ongoing ban from Churchill Downs. Flavien Prat ships in to ride.