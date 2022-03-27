Two of global racing's greatest names in Frankie Dettori and Bob Baffert combined for an Emirates $12 World Cup trumpet that is sure to give rise to plenty of chronic media attention.

It was so enthralling. Life is Good (Irad Ortiz 2-5), set the early pace, making it difficult for others to keep up. In fact, most runners were off the bit quickly.

As a bystander, it beggars' belief as to why such a fascinating race should be run on turf. Noticeably, dust was pouring into the lungs of all contenders.

Jockey Tadhg O'shea (Switzerland UAE) reacts as he takes part in the Dubai World Cup horse racing event at the Meydan racecourse, on March 26, 2022. Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

Can't be healthy for jockey's either. Anyway, it still drew massive International attention, as always, and Frankie ran a comfortable third all through the 1.4 miles, with Midnight Bourbon on an even keel.

As they turned for a look at the post, Life is Good found another gear, but Country Grammer, was just dallying along ready to produce his oomph.

A rapturous crowd, and, Amr Zeddan, Saudi owner, greeted them in their inimitable fashion. Amr is currently bidding for Chelsea Football Club.

Guests arrive to attend the Dubai World Cup horse racing event at the Meydan racecourse on March 26, 2021. Photo credit: Karim Sahib| AFP

Winstar Farm and Commonwealth Thoroughbreds, are co-owners. Hot Rod Charlie (Flavian Pratt 2-1), and Chuwa Wizard, were placed well in front of Life is Good.

Zeddan has been the most vivid defender of Bob Baffert, since the Hall of Fame trainer became embroiled in legal wrangles surrounding a positive test returned by his Medina Spirit for betamethasone.

UAE's Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Dubai World Cup horse racing event at the Meydan racecourse in the Gulf emirate, on March 26, 2021. Photo credit: Karim Sahib | AFP

This process stripped the Media of his Kentucky Derby. Bob Baffert is currently suspended by Churchill Downs and the Horse Racing Commission.