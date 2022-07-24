Dynamites down Eagle Wings at Nyayo

University of Nairobi Dynamites Sunday completed a double when they registered a 56-36 victory over Eagle Wings in their women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League tie at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The victory saw Dynamites, who had demolished Eldonets 60-48 on Saturday,

move from ninth to fourth spot on the table standings with seven points.

Coach Juma Kent's students have so far won three matches and lost one, a 64-30 loss to champions Kenya Ports Authority.

Eagle Wings started by scaring Dynamites with a 9-9 tie at the end of the

first quarter.

Dynamites led by Liz Okumu, who scored 18 points and Faith Atieno (12), punished their opponents 24-5 in a one-sided second quarter and the Eagles failed to recover.

The students led 33-14 at the break and went ahead outscore Eagle Wings 16-9 in the third quarter.

"We played well as compared to Saturday with impressive offense. We are encountering a big challenge with a training venue because the university is closed on vacation," coach Kent said.

In another women's Premier League match at the same venue, Kenyatta University Oryx opened their new season with a resounding 53-35 win over Eldonets.

In the men's Division One League, Shoot 4 Life threw away a huge 21 points lead to lose 51-53 by Moi Air Base.

The soldiers were down 37-16 at half-time, but worked so hard to humiliate their opponents 24-7 in the critical third quarter.

USIU-A garnered two points in their lower tier competition after they defeated Mustang 86-47.

On Saturday, University of Nairobi Terrorists registered a 77-65 win over Eldonets.