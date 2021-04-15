Doncic hits clutch winner, Sixers win battle for top spot in the East

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against Alize Johnson #24 of the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Centre on April 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 123-117.

Photo credit: Mitchell Leff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Philadelphia are looking to earn the top seed and home court advantage in the postseason.
  • The 76ers improved to 38-17 on the season, just one game ahead of Brooklyn at 37-18.
  • Embiid also shot 13-of-29 from the floor and pulled down 13 rebounds as the 76ers saw their 22-point lead slashed to just three in the fourth.
  • Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 37 points.

Los Angeles, United States

