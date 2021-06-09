Denver Nuggets ace Nikola Jokic named 2021 NBA MVP

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets leaves the court after their double overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Five of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 1, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

Photo credit: Matthew Stockman | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Jokic is the fifth international player to win the award after Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), Steve Nash (2005, 2006), Dirk Nowitzki (2007) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020).
  • Jokic beat out competition from the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers ace Joel Embiid who were both finalists for the award.

Los Angeles, United States

