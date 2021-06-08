Nets clobber Bucks without Harden to extend lead

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets takes a shot in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks during game two of the Eastern Conference second round series at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Photo credit: Elsa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mikal Bridges scored 23 points, Devin Booker tallied 21 points, and Deandre Ayton delivered 20 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix, who outscored the Nuggets 59-33 over the final 20 minutes.
  • Game two is Wednesday in Phoenix.
  • Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, Aaron Gordon scored 18 points and Michael Porter added 15 points for Denver. 

Los Angeles

