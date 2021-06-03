Bolshoi Ballet is Aiden O'brien's only Cazoo Epsom Derby runner

Aiden O'Brien often has six representatives from his stable, but this Saturday, Bolshoi Ballet will solely stand on Ballydoyle's pedestal for the Cazoo Epsom Derby Classic over 2,400m. High Definition is being diverted to Ireland for the Curragh Dubai Duty Free Derby, leaving Frankie Dettori a new passage on John Leeper, jockeying off Adam Kirby.

Sir Lamorak is being primed for Ascot's King Edward VII, and Kyprios for the Queen's Vase. Van Gogh and St Mark's Basilica are looking towards the Prix du Jockey Club. Mediterranean is declared for the Leopardstown Stakes.

Aiden O' Brien has won the Epsom Derby eight delicious times, so, he can only be the best judge of who is best for where. As a consequence of this shift, Bolshoi Ballet is now even a favorite. Odds have changed to read 6 Mac Swiney, 7 John Leeper, Mohaafeth, 9 Hurricane Lane, 12 Third Realm, 25 One Ruler, Youth Spirit, 33 Adayar, Lone Eagle, Southern Lights, 40 up to 250-1 Bar.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara (Ryan Moore 5-2), is part of a five-star line-up for Aiden, in Friday's Cazoo Oaks where 14 fillies have been declared. Snowfall (Frankie Dettori 3-1), Divinely (Seamie Heffernan 4-1), Willow (Wayne Lordan 50-1), and La Conde (William Buick 33-1), are difficult to separate. They have each shown aplomb in their respective events.

Toena (David Egan 11-2), and Zeyaadah (Jim Crowley 11-2), are worthy of place bets. Mystery Angel (Ben Curtis 25-1), has been supplemented at great cost, so that is a warning signal. Dubai Fountain (Franny Norton 12-1), is right there with a massive chance. What a race to behold!