Bolshoi Ballet is Aiden O'brien's only Cazoo Epsom Derby runner

Jockey Frankie Dettori riding Fanny Logan wins The Hardwicke Stakes on day four of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London, on June 19, 2020

Photo credit: Edward Whitaker | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Aiden O'Brien often has six representatives from his stable, but this Saturday, Bolshoi Ballet will solely stand on Ballydoyle's pedestal for the Cazoo Epsom Derby Classic over 2,400m. High Definition is being diverted to Ireland for the Curragh Dubai Duty Free Derby, leaving Frankie Dettori a new passage on John Leeper, jockeying off Adam Kirby.

