Basketball league tips off in Nairobi

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors will open their 2022 Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League campaign against newcomers Zetech University at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium today from 4pm.

The long awaited season will get underway with 20 matches on the cards at Nyayo and University of Nairobi.

Ulinzi Warriors, eight-time champions, relinquished the league title to Kenya Ports Authority after losing 2-3 in a closely contested best-of-five series play-offs final in April.

The soldiers will start as favourites to win against coach Job Munene's Zetech University, who have been promoted to the top competition from the men's Division One League this year.

In another men's Premier League showdown, Blades, who were eliminated 2-0 by Ulinzi Warriors in the play-offs semi-final, will take on experienced Umoja at 2pm.