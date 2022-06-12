Basketball: KPA in bright start to league campaign

Kenya Ports Authority women’s team Sunday began their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League title defence on a winning note beating Storms 95-43 at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

The dockers started on the offensive attacking their opponents at the same time quickly marshalling their defence whenever there was a threat of attack.

They took advantage of the seemingly uncoordinated Storms defence to take control of the game, although they had some lapses with making use of rebounds.

In the first quarter, KPA led the Nairobi based Storms 29-05 with Jemima Knight leading the dockers with more than 12 points.

The combination of Knight, Selina Okumu and Natalie Akinyi proved too lethal for Storms who were outclassed offensively and defensively in the first quarter.

Storms seemed to have lost concentration in the entire quarter having several turnovers which KPA’s Kight, Akinyi and Rebecca Nkatha, who had two three point shots to her name, took advantage of.

In the second quarter KPA led 23-10 with Linda Alando scoring two three pointer shots with the Storms failing to utilize fast break opportunities.

Storms got back some rhythm in the third quarter capitalizing on defensive lapses by the dockers, but lacked concentration ending up losing 21-13.

However, Sylia Atieno, Lavender Miewe and Rose Kigen' ept Storms' hopes alive throughout the third and fourth quarters.

KPA did not relent on their efforts despite some turnovers and seemingly fatigued in the fourth quarter winning 22-15 with the combination of Knight and Nkatha blending well on the offensive.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu was impressed by his players’ performance which he attributed to well pre-season preparations in Rwanda.



“These are the fruits of the pre-season preparations, I am happy they played well both offensively and defensively,” said Ojukwu.

Storms coach Abel Nson said he was optimistic that his team will play well in the next game noting that it was his players first outing together.