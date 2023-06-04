Auguste Rodin gives O'Brien ninth Epsom Derby Classic

Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore 11-2), touted as extra special, came into the Betfred Derby with the full backing of his ingenious trainer, Aiden O'Brien. After a disastrous flop in the 2,000 Guineas, he produced a real boomer to chase King of Steel (Kevin Stott 66-1), who looked to have made a move 2 furlongs out.

Auguste, who gave Aiden a ninth Derby success, had the advantage of race fitness over King of Steel, who had not been seen since October. He has so many prospects ahead of him. Fortunately, the threatening animal rights protesters were silenced and everything went off without a hitch.

Sadly, there was no royal representation, but Aiden O'Brien's fire burned bright enough to make up for that. Aiden is usually reserved in his emotions. Auguste Rodin ignited his true self.

It was as if Aiden had just trained his first winner. Commenting on White Birch (Colin Keane 12-1) is easy. This beautiful grey lingered too long and still managed to finish third at a hot pace. It must be said that White Birch was particularly unruly and anxious in all the Epsom excitement. He might be better suited to the Saint Leger.

Sprewell (Sam Foly 14-1), stronger than we thought, was hampered at a crucial stage. The Foxes was outstanding in the parade, but he made a clumsy move in the stalls. In any case, 2,400m was too far.

Auguste is absolutely unique in that he's out of one of the greatest Galileo mares [Rhododendron] and by the greatest stallion in Japan, Deep Impact. He won the 2,400m

While O'Brien held back from the applause, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, who own the winner along with Sue Magnier and Georg von Opel, made sure that their trainer's achievement did not go unnoticed.

There was no glorious last hurrah for Frankie Dettori in his final Derby engagement - Arrest. After a fabulous triumph in the Soul Sister Oaks and Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup, the punters were urging him on to fairyland.