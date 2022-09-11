Cazoo St Leger Classic airs this afternoon

The BHA cancelled every meeting across Britain to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's enormous contribution to equestrianism. Poignantly, the 2,900m Cazoo St Leger, also featuring a revised programme, runs today instead.

Eldar Eldarov (David Egan 4-1), El Habeeb (Andrea Atzeni 4-1), French Claim (Danny Tudhope 5-1), Giavellotto (Neil Callan 6-1), Hoo Ya Mal (David Probert 3-1), New London (William Buick 7-1), Emily Dickinson (Sean Levey 3-1), and, Haskoy (Frankie Dettori 6-4), are current declarations.

The Festival will include Flying Childers Stakes, Doncaster Cup, Coral Champagne and Park Stakes. These might be broadcast on Satellite TV. Worth checking from Channels 228 above.

St Leger is the oldest of the five Classics, always specifically run at Doncaster. Dunfermline's triumph during the Silver Jubilee year of 1977, is considered to be one of the Queen's most memorable winners. Ridden by Willie Carson, Dunfermline had to overcome Alleged (Sir Lester Piggott), in a wonderful ding-dong.

Trained by Major Dick Hern, Dunfermline had already gifted the Queen a Classic Oaks. Undoubtedly, the Queen was horse racing's greatest patron, with a totally unique affinity and bond, incomparable to other Monarchs.

Flags fly at half-mast, jockeys will wear black armbands, and a period of silence is naturally being held, prior to starting.

We are all praying for King Charles III, to carry on the trend of owning thoroughbreds. He has ridden in a few competitions, but Polo is definitely preferred. Naturally, the family will always be present at Epsom and Ascot. That can never change. Across the world, Her Majesty is now mourned.