Arlington given the hurry-up in Kenya Guineas

A smooth break preceded some nifty galloping from Marlow and Beeston, dominating the Kenya Guineas Classic Mile at Ngong on Sunday.

While Marlow disintegrated rapidly, Beeston continued his quest, until Arlington entered the picture alongside Bedford. With a 'cooleo' Ramazan Wako at the wheels, Arlington had a slight upper hand, drawing away assuredly from Bedford and Carlisle.

This gelled a nice hat trick for conditioner, Julie McCann, after Ten-Thirty, and, Camberley, had earlier obliged.

The Kings Pattern Handicap saw everything receiving headlines until Sea Eagle found a gap in a densely populated field. It was almost a given before Russian Wonder busked along from nowhere. Daytime Girl had intentions of touching the Duke of Manchester Trophy, but Coffee Break with cheek bands, heard appeals from James Muhindi - winning as he liked.

1.30 pm - First Race - Vayu Handicap (1,200m)

1. Camberley (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Venetian Link (Paul Kiarie)

3. Caspar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1/0.75/0.75. Time: 1:13:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by M. Alemba. Trainer Julie McCann

2.10 pm - Second Race - Risky Business Handicap (1,800m)

1. Daisy (Peter Kinuthia)

2. Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie)

3. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

Distance: 11/6/6.5. Time: 1:54:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4 Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.45 pm - Third Race - African Storm Maiden (1,600m)

1. Ten-Eighty (James Muhindi)

2. Allendale (Henry Muya)

3. Cooling Time (P. Ndungu)

Mau Ranges withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: head/20. Time: 1:48:6/10 secs. Favourite. Runners: 3 Owned by Nary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann

3.15 pm - Fourth Race - Kings Pattern Handicap (1,600m)

1. Russian Wonder (Paul Kiarie)

2. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)

3. Bampton (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1. Time: 1:40:6/10 secs. Favourite: Sea Eagle 9-4. Runners: 10

Owned by J. Ponsonby, J. Ratcliffe, Captain T. Oruya. Trainer Joe Karari

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Guineas (1,600m)

1. Arlington (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Hatton Gardens

2. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

3. Carlisle (James Muhindi)

4. Beeston (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 1/2.5/2.75. Time: 1:40:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann

4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Duke of Manchester Cup (1,200m)

1. Coffee Break (James Muhindi)

2. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Grand Surabi (Paul Kiarie)

4. Ripon (Mchael Fundi)

Distance: 1.4/5.4/6. Time: 1:11:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing Specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Doctor B. Dunbar, D. Duncanson, W. Kilburn, Doctor P. Mbugua