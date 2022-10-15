All gloomy as Baaeed appears for his swan song in today’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot
Baaeed has given so much pleasure to his owners, stable groom, trainer, jockey, and public, it is indeed a sad afternoon for us to be seeing him run only once more.
Having been triumphant in all ten of his races, including the Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International, Baaeed will obviously be on track for a fairy-tale ending. It does not always happen, as we saw with Roger Federer, but the only way through is to think positive.
The four-year-old has driven trainer William Haggas and many connections, on an unmatchable journey. Manager of Shadwell, Angus Gold, is already tearing up, because Baaeed is a character above everything else.
He has almost duplicated the legendary Frankel's career, which terminated with Qipco's Champion Stakes. The only worry is 2021 Derby hero, Adayar (William Buick 5-1), who will be all out to squash Baaeed (Jim Crowley 2-9) in the little over 1,800m fantasia. Seven other runners are pretty much any price against Baaeed's 145 rating.
Shadwell also has another mega-star. Eshaada is attempting to defend the 2,400m Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes.
She boldly repelled Albaflora 12 months ago. Even with a recent dip in form, Eshaada might give Jim Crowley a booster at 8-1. Emily Upjohn (Frankie Dettori 9-2), Verry Elleegant (Mickael Barzalona 18-1), Sea La Rosa (Tom Marquand 6-1), and Eternal Pearl (William Buick 9-2), are good each-way bets.