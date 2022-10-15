Nature Strip on all cylinders for Tab Everest at Randwick tomorrow

Nature Strip (James McDonald 3-1), can topple the Tab Everest tomorrow at Randwick but will have to overcome a wide draw. Having won this race last year, after a cosy stab in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot for Chris Waller, he has been plumped up for the world's richest sprint, worth almost £8 million.

If he were to encapsulate it again, earnings would soar to somewhere close to Winx's record of £14.56m. He could then defend his Champions Sprint title at Flemington on November 5. Being the highest-rated speedster around, James McDonald is overly enthused about preparations, even calling him explosive.

The Carlton Draught Caulfield Cup also takes place, although there are no European-trained runners declared. Melbourne Cupper of 2019, Vow And Declare, is among the 18 hopefuls set to have a fling before the main 3,200m Lexus in a little more than two weeks. He went downhill for a long patch but is now back to business. Deauville Legend is currently a hot favourite for that one, following a supreme hold in the Great Voltigeur Stakes.

Since way back in 1879 the Caulfield Cup has been a must-watch, as a riveting, pulsating, 2400m handicap. Such a shame Incentivize can't run due to injury. Smokin Romans (Jamie Kha 2-1), has to be right there.