Nature Strip on all cylinders for Tab Everest at Randwick tomorrow
Nature Strip (James McDonald 3-1), can topple the Tab Everest tomorrow at Randwick but will have to overcome a wide draw. Having won this race last year, after a cosy stab in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot for Chris Waller, he has been plumped up for the world's richest sprint, worth almost £8 million.
If he were to encapsulate it again, earnings would soar to somewhere close to Winx's record of £14.56m. He could then defend his Champions Sprint title at Flemington on November 5. Being the highest-rated speedster around, James McDonald is overly enthused about preparations, even calling him explosive.
The Carlton Draught Caulfield Cup also takes place, although there are no European-trained runners declared. Melbourne Cupper of 2019, Vow And Declare, is among the 18 hopefuls set to have a fling before the main 3,200m Lexus in a little more than two weeks. He went downhill for a long patch but is now back to business. Deauville Legend is currently a hot favourite for that one, following a supreme hold in the Great Voltigeur Stakes.
Since way back in 1879 the Caulfield Cup has been a must-watch, as a riveting, pulsating, 2400m handicap. Such a shame Incentivize can't run due to injury. Smokin Romans (Jamie Kha 2-1), has to be right there.
There’s Duais, the queen of last autumn. Gold Trip, a European import who’s been threatening for a while, Montefilia, Knights Order, Alegron, Maximal, and Numerian, are just knocking on the door. Rain is expected, so snorkels and flippers are recommended. The atmosphere is something unmatchable. Try live streaming on Google.