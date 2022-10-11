Frankel's legacy lives on through Chaldean in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket

Frankel won this race 12 good years ago, and now one of his many sons, Chaldean, repeated that feat. Our favourite jockey, Frankie Dettori, had the lucky privilege of riding Chaldean, despite being battered and bruised.

Frankie found himself brought down to earth during the opening race on Littoff, during Future Champions Day at Newmarket. Liftoff clipped the heels of Band of Steel, sending herself and Frankie cascading Southways.

The juvenile filly, who was running in the Zetland Stakes, must have lost her balance during the clipping. Medics quickly attended to Frankie while Littoff ran merrily free.

Related There is always a duplicate feature somewhere Basketball

Confirmed to be none the worse for the fall by John Gosden and his son, Thady, Littoff should not be impacted by this drama. The Zetland was round one of a double for Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick and Godolphin. Flying Honours took the prize before Silver Knott won the Autumn Stakes.

Chaldean was bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud and sold to Juddmonte for 550,000gns as a foal. Looks like good business after wins in the Acomb, Champagne, and Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Having made the majority of the running, Chaldean exhibited a gust of speed Frankel would have been proud of. He defeated Royal Scotsman (Jim Crowley 12-1), by a head. For good measure Juddmonte also sent out Kingman colt Nostrum (R.Kingscote 5-2), to place third, with Aesop's Fables (Ryan Moore 5-1), fourth. Chaldean clocked 1:22:5/10 for the 1,400m.

"He's a fabulous horse by a special stallion," said Juddmonte racing manager Barry Mahon. "We're very lucky to have Frankel and Kingman. They are outstanding sires bearing testament to Prince Khalid's breeding for over 30 years.

Both Chaldean and Nostrum should stay a mile, which augurs well for the Guineas."

Frankie Dettori managed his customary flying landing after the race but was clearly suffering from the earlier fall. He believes jump jockeys have a tough time, as they hit the deck plenty of times.