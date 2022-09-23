Baaeed to miss Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in favour of Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot

Without Baaeed, this year's Prix de l'Arc, October 2, has a totally different complexion on it. There are plenty of fanciful runners with little weight difference, and few no-hopers just to make up numbers.

The ten-year average winning Racing Post Rating is 126, with extremes like Treve’s and Enable's invigorating exhibitions, hitting 132.

Treve was unbeaten heading into the 2013 Arc, having won two huge features, yet she improved 11lb on her previous best in the Prix de Diane, and 13lb on her 'prep' in the Vermeille. Such leaps matter in particular to French chances this time round.

So, what do we summate? Torquator Tasso put 8lb on his previous best figure achieved when finishing runner-up to Alpinista, and then grabbing the Grosser Preis von Baden.

Clearly a sign of major improvement, along with perhaps recognition that his German form might have been slightly light.

With the exception of Bubble Gift, four ran their seasonal best figure in Longchamp trials, meaning, they would need to show at least Torquator Tasso levels of improvement, to bite the wire first.

Many British and Irish racing fans grew up on Arcs won by Frenchies that appeared to come out of nowhere.

Torquator Tasso (Frankie Dettori), has what gumption it requires. Luxembourg cannot be ruled out. Onesto, Vadeni and Mishriff, are also definitely hotties for the 1.4-mile extravaganza.

Charlie Appleby is brimming with hopes for his Derby/King George winner, Adayar. After a long absence, Godolphin's Adayar returned triumphantly at Doncaster's St Leger meeting. He has been declared for the Prix de l'Arc, but may switcheroo to the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot instead. Most importantly, it depends on weather proclivities.

The Aga Khan's superstar mare, Tarnawa, and dual Oakser, Snowfall, are right in the mix. After 86 entries were originally received, it has been whittled down to 15.