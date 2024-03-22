Odibets seal Sh5 million deal with Kenya women basketball team

The Kenya Women 3X3 basketball team has landed a Sh5 million sponsorship deal from Odibets.

Logistics and travel

The amount, according to Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai, will cover for the team’s logistics, including travel, merchandise and meals.

“We are proud of the ladies,” explained Mungai.

“They’ve displayed their spirit of excellence and are already Champions of Africa."

Harambee Stars

“Under our Odi Mtaani foundation we have committed to sponsoring sports in different fields as one of our key CSR pillars. Looking back, we started with Mathare United and several teams of grassroots level soccer including Harambee stars.”

The Kenya Women's 3x3 basketball team emerged as champions of Africa after beating Egypt in the final of the FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2023 in Cairo in December 2023.

Most Valuable Player

The team consisted of Hildah Indasi, Madina Okot, Mercy Wanyama, who is younger sibling to famed footballer Victor Wanyama, plus tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Natalie Mwangale, who put up an excellent performance during the tournament.

“This is a big boost. The funds will help us prepare better to face what undoubtedly is quality opposition in the next few months. But we are up to the task,” explained Indasi.

The team is heading to France for a buildup tournament ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in Japan.

Odibets, a leading gaming company, have been key in the development of sports in the country.

Mathare United

The firm has in the past bankrolled grassroots football through the Odi County league as well as National Super League (NSL) side Mathare United.

Fans have also not been left out. Odibets facilitated the travel of dozens of fans to watch select matches of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.