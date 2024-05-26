Noble Speech and Rosallion slug it out in Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas

A St James's Palace delight for Newmarket conqueror Notable Speech, awaits Rosallion, after a well-earned head-split over stablemate Haatem (Jamie Spencer 3-1), in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Richard Hannon's colts arrived on the back of placed efforts in Qipco's 2,000 Guineas this month. Rosallion (Sean Levey 2-1), ran on strongly up the hill to narrowly deny Haatem in the final strides. River Tiber finished nicely for third.

***

Kevin Ryan floored an odds-on hotpot in the Betfred Sandy Lane Stakes for the second time in five years. His Hello Youmzain, overturned the supposedly unbeatable 2-13 favourite, Calyx, in 2019, and went on to prove himself a top-notcher, landing the Sprint Cup here, and Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Inisherin (Tom Eaves 9-2), had raced solely over a mile, but Kevin Ryan felt his player was a sprinter, and so it happened.

Orne 40-1.and Vandeek 8-11, were no match for Inisherin, but, Exacta and Trifecta paid handsomely. The rest were just by-standers, with no hope.





***

The Prix d'Ispahan is the polar opposite of the Prix de la Foret in terms of European Pattersn; its nine-and-a-quarter-furlong trip may be unique, but there doesn't appear to be a huge population of Group 1 horses crying out for an intermediate distance between its more conventional neighbours at 1.4 miles. However, the eight-runner line-up today boasts four individual stars.

Four editions since 2010 have gone to fillies and mares. Blue Rose Cen and Mqse de Seveigne, are already have the post in their sights. They have had seven months to rest at home.

Mqse De Sevigne had plenty go against her when giving weight away in the Prix Jacques Laffitte, but showed she retains all her ability when finally up front. The pair have six features between them. Marhaba Ya Sanafi, has looked as good as ever in three starts this season and any horse who can push Tribalist close over a mile at his favoured Saint-Cloud, has to be taken seriously, making last season's Poule d'Essai winner an interesting alternative to the two fillies.

Brave Emperor is rated a pound higher than Marhaba Ya Sanafi, bringing solid credentials, provided his trip to Hong Kong a month ago has not left a mark. Haya Zark produced a clear career-best when emerging from a blanket finish to win the Prix Ganay, Haya Zark bids to become only the second horse this century to complete the Ganay-Ispahan double, following Cirrus Des Aigles in 2014.