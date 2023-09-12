Eldarov out-wits Kyprios in Irish St Leger





Roger Varian's, Eldar Eldarov (David Egan 16-5), checked in 3.5 lengths clear of our returning Kyprios, to earn the Curragh Irish St Leger Classic. Kyprios (Ryan Moore 4-6), was aiming for back-to-back, but, Eldar Eldarov was right on the pulse. Dawn Rising 7-2, had nothing to declare in third.

It was going to require something special to compensate for a poor turnout due to some inclement weather patterns. Also, Emily Dickison was withdrawn after a stone bruise. Kyprios had not been sighted for over 340 days, so, the seasoned stayer did not really ignite at any stage. In contrast, Eldar Eldarov, who David Egan positioned behind Yashin, travelled powerfully, before assuming the crucial lead. He was a first British-trained winner of the race since Brown Panther in 2014, and the first to claim both St Legers in different years. He is now 7-1 for the Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

Earlier, Aidan O'Brien secured his 4,000th winner worldwide, when Henry Longfellow (Ryan Moore 4-7), won the National Stakes.

Some eyebrows might have been raised when Aidan O'Brien declared both unbeaten colts, but withdrew City of Troy. This is a good reason to have a substitute in case of an eventuality like heavy rain. Troy certainly hates mush.

With Cuban Thunder acting as a pacemaker for colleague, Bucanero Fuerte, it was a tactical race, but the Ballydoyle colt proved most suited by how events unfolded as he improved his position smoothly. Islandsinthestream proved best of the rest, picking up the pieces of a pace collapse to finish second. Bucanero Fuerte, trying seven furlongs for the first time, finished third, miles away. Henry Longfellow is 5-1 for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas, behind City Of Troy 5-2.

***

Immediately on its tail, we can reveal that the Betfred St Leger Stakes, is prime headline act on Saturday, when tippy-top three-year-olds have their stamina tested in the 1m6½f Classic at Doncaster. Desert Hero could become the first royal winner since Dunfermline in 1977.