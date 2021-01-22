Zimbabwean athlete Jari Munyaradzi trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp.
Athletics

Zimbabwe marathon champ pitches camp in Kapsait, chases Olympic ticket

What you need to know:

  • The camp was catapulted into global limelight when Brigid Kosgei, who trains at Kapsait, broke the women’s marathon world record at the 2019 Chicago Marathon
  • Zimbabwe’s top-ranked men’s marathon star Munyaradzi Jari is one of the foreign elites who have picked their spot at Kapsait, seeking to improve personal best times and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics
  • Jari said that if he follows the programme well, he will be able to run to 2:06 or 2:07, a time which will be a huge improvement on his current best time of 2:14:02

The Kapsait Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County is proving to be a distance running Mecca of sorts with an increasing number of elite foreign athletes pitching camp at this address, some 3,000 metres above sea level, seeking improved performance.

