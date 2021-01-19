Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Cash crunch could lead to closure of athletics-rich Elgeyo Marakwet school

By  Bernard Rotich

  • During his tour to the camp, Tergat said that Kenya is looking forward to developing and nurturing more talents across the board and will support the Kapsait athletes by leveling a running track at the Korongoi Secondary School, which is three kilometres away from the camp.
  • “I have heard your cries and we shall be able to start with levelling the grounds which you will be using for speed session instead of travelling all the way to Iten. 

Since its inception in 2015, the Kapsait Athletics High School has produced athletics stars, the latest success being World Under-20 Championships 5,000 metres gold medalist Edward Zakayo and Africa Youth Games 3,000 metres champion Zena Chemutai.

