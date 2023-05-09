'Yego’ artist Khaligraph, Mejja to perform at Kip Keino

Rapper Brian Ouko Omollo popularly known by his stage name Khaligraph Jones and Genge artist Major Nameye Khadija aka Mejja, will perform during this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday.

Also referred to as Papa Jones, the rapper, who has won numerous awards during his career, is known for his hit singles "Mazishi" and "Yego".

Jones released “Yego” that has always resonated well at sporting events and national celebrations, seven years ago to celebrate Julius Yego’s exploits in the world of javelin.

Jones, 32, was born on June 12, 1990 and raised in Kayole, Nairobi.

Yego had just made history as the first Kenyan to win a world title at field events when claiming the world crown in 2015 Beijing China in an Africa record of 92.72 metres.

Yego went on to claim silver at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Yego shot to the limelight at the 2010 Africa Athletics Championships in Nairobi where he claimed bronze before going for the African Games crown in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.

He would finally seize the African crown in 2012 Port Novo, Benin before dominating to win back-to-back in 2014 Marrakech, Morocco, 2018 Asaba, Nigeria and 2022 Port Louis, Mauritius.

Yego also won the Commonwealth Games title in 2018 Glasgow, Scotland.

“We have lined up a series of entertainment for the fans who will throng the venue,” said the Absa Kip Keino Classic meet manager Kennedy Tanui.

Jones was nominated for “Best Male Artist” at the 2018 Afrimma Awards, won “Best Hip Hop Artist” at the 2020 Afrimma Awards, and was nominated for 'Best International Act' at the 2020 BET Awards.

ones’ mother gave him the name Ouko in honour of the late Kenyan politician Robert Ouko, who was assassinated on February 13, 1990, four months before he was born.

The 36-year-old Mejja has released multiple collaborations. His single "Jana Kuliendaje" won him an award at Kenya's Chaguo la Teeniz in 2008.

Mejja had his first breakthrough song titled ‘Jana Kuliendaje’ in 2008 and in 2011, he released a song dubbed "Landlord" which catapulted him in the spotlight.

In 2014, Mejja formed a group called "The Kansoul" together with Kid Kora, and Madtraxx with the group dropping their first song ‘Dabo Tap’ later that year.