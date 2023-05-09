Achieving Chebet eager for glory at home

Even as world stars began arriving in Nairobi this week for the Absa Kip Keino Classic, a rising Kenyan star continued to quietly prepare for her maiden appearance at the Nairobi Continental Tour Gold meet

Beatrice Chebet is certainly no stranger to Kenyan and indeed the world.

She was recently given an award during the Top 40 Under 40 event in Nairobi that honours women breaking barriers and making a positive mark in their spheres of influence.

Having taken the World Cross Country Championships title in February, Chebet will be launching her track season at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in the women’s 5,000m.

Chebet, who has been training in Kericho, told Nation Sport that she was eager to take part in her first competitive track race and could not wait to compete in front of home fans.

Her major objective this season, as would be for other big stars in the world, is the World Cross Country Championships due in August in Budapest.

“I will use the Kip Keino race to rectify a few things ahead of the Oslo Diamond League race which I will be competing in,” said Chebet.

The Kenyan wonder girl said she would compete in the 1,500m at the Oslo Diamond League on June 15.

Chebet revealed that she will be using the race to work on her speed as she eyes ultimate glory in Budapest. She won the silver medal in the 5,000 metres at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, last year.

By winning the Diamond League trophy for the 5,000 metres last year, in addition to taking home a diamond trophy and a $30,000 (Sh3.8 million) bonus, she also got a wild card entry to the 2023 Championships.

Chebet also said that competing in various international events will be an opening for her to learn what her competitors have in store and will be in a good position to adjust to her specialty.

“The 5,000m race needs endurance and speed to finish the race and these are part of the things I’m working on and this will be able to guide me even as we head to the World Championships. Last year I managed to win a silver medal and this year I’m eyeing a gold medal because that is what every athlete is eyeing,” said Chebet.

The policewoman said she was also going for gold on Saturday.

Ethiopia’s Girmawit Gebrzihair won the race last year in a time of 14:49.97 ahead of Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei who clocked 15:08.97 while Kenya’s Zenah Chemutai was third in 15:12.29.

Chebet will be up against compatriots 10,000m world bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo, Judith Kiyeng, Grace Loibach, Caroline Nyaga, Nancy Cherop, Betty Chelangat amongst others.