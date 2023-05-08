Sha’Carri, Peters check in for Kip Keino Classic

World javelin champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and American sprints sensation Sha’Carri Richardson are in the country for Saturday's Absa Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani.

Peters, who was elated to step on African soil for the first time, promised a memorable outing especially with the 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego, whom he described as a good friend.

However, Richardson, who camouflaged herself under a face mask, declined to take press interviews as she occasionally used her hands to hide from the rolling press cameras.

“I am not only looking forward to competing in Africa for the first time, but also get to know the culture of the Kenyan people and learn more about my roots,” said Peters, the 2019 Doha and 2022 Eugene world champion.

“I am looking forward to competing in the backdrop of a crowd that really appreciates what javelin is, especially knowing how Yego has helped turn around the game of javelin,” said Peters.

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson hides her face from the cameras after arriving at the aJomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 8, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Peters, who was speaking on arrival on Sunday night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, said that he has been competing with Yego since 2017 and has followed his career and his success stories over the years.

“I know him pretty well, and he is always a good competitor hence looking forward to a good outing with him, not to beat him but to stage a good show for athletics fans,” explained Peters.

American sprinter Kenneth Bednarek on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on May 8, 2023. Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

“I am keen and interested in knowing some of the Kenyan traditions for the few days I will be in Kenya, learning the roots of Africa people, and familiarising myself,” said Peters, acknowledging that he doesn’t know Kenyan well.

“I will be keen to know about your Kenyan flag and the value and cultural background of the two spears and the shield in it. I really want to know why the country is associated with the Simba (Lion),”said Peters.

‘I am not taking any press interviews or photos please,” said Richardson as she made all the effort not to be photographed, shielding her face with her arms.

Also to arrive alongside Peters and Richardson from Qatar where they competed at the Doha Diamond League on Saturday were the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 world 200m silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek from USA, the world 4x100m champions Canadian duo of Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake.

The world 4x100m gold medallist Terry “Tee Tee” Twanisha and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Teahna Daniels all from the USA jetted into the country ahead of the Kip Keino Classic party.

In Doha, Peters finished third with season’s best of 85.88m behind winner, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (88.67m-WL) from India and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch (88.63m) of Czech.

Yego committed fouls thrice to leave the Doha competition.

Richardson powered through in the closing stages to win the 100m in a world-leading 10.76 in Doha, taking 0.04 off the meeting record set in 2016 by Tori Bowie, who died earlier this week.