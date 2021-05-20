World U-20 pre-trials head to Central Rift

  • Athletics Kenya (AK) Central Rift secretary general Kennedy Tanui disclosed that close to 200 junior athletes drawn from three camps and schools are expected at the one-day event
  • Among the juniors for the event is the reigning East Africa Secondary Schools 800m and 400m champion Nelly Jepchirchir
  • The national trials for the world junior event will be held July 1 to 2 at the Nyayo National Stadium

The pre-trials for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships head to Central Rift for the event that will be held on Saturday at Eliud Kipchoge Annex Stadium, Kapsabet.

