World U-20 organisers receive first batch of equipment

LOC Chairman Jack Tuwei and CEO Mike Rabar

The Nairobi 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman Jack Tuwei (left) and World Under-20 CEO Mike Rabar sampling shoes that were part of equipment received from sports equipment manufacturers Asics on May 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • LOC chairman Jack Tuwei received the consignment from World Athletics sponsors Asics at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of the August event
  • Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya chairman, said that a team from World Athletics is expected in the country next month for the final inspection
  • LOC chief executive officer Mike Rabar said he is happy everything is taking shape with 97 days to the championships

The Nairobi 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) has received sports kit for officials and volunteers for the world junior competition due August 17 to 22 this year at Kasarani.

