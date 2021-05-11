World U-20 organisers receive first batch of equipment

The Nairobi 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) has received sports kit for officials and volunteers for the world junior competition due August 17 to 22 this year at Kasarani.

LOC chairman Jack Tuwei received the consignment from World Athletics sponsors Asics at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani ahead of the August event.

He said they are still waiting for more consignments for technical, training and competition equipment from World Athletics approved suppliers, which should reach the country by latest July.

Tuwei, who is also the Athletics Kenya chairman, said that a team from World Athletics is expected in the country next month for the final inspection.

Tuwei said the country has put measures in place to ensure that the event is not only safe from the current Covid-19 pandemic but also secured from other threats.

“There is no cause for alarm. We successfully hosted the 2017 World Under-18 Championships here at Kasarani and we hope to enhance security during the world junior competition,” he said adding that Kasarani is 80 per cent ready.

“At least we are somewhere and there is light at the end of the tunnel. We have had challenges with the Covid-19 being our biggest, but I am happy to say we are very much on course,” Tuwei noted.

He said the LOC offices at Kasarani are ready while the refurbishments at the warm up track and the main arena track are being finalised alongside the media tribune and media centre.

Tuwei said that youth and junior athletes around the globe have missed action for a long time and World Under-20 will be a good stage to relaunch themselves.

Just like the rest of the world, Tuwei said they are taking Covid-19 pandemic seriously, having already put measures in place to ensure that everyone is safe.

Tuwei noted that three doctors from LOC visited Poland during the World Relays Championships to familiarise themselves with the Covid-19 protocols.

LOC chief executive officer Mike Rabar said he is happy everything is taking shape with 97 days to the championships.