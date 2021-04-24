World Relay team gets an edge

Kenya are assured of a medal in shuttle relay after the United States and Jamaica withdrew from the World Relay Championships in Poland, team manager Kennedy Tanui said on Saturday.

Kenya will now face Germany and Poland in Silesia, Poland next weekend.

The team has been given automatic entry to the final in the 2x2x400 metres event.

“We only need to avoid disqualification in the shuttle relay to get at least a bronze,” said Tanui.

Kenya's 800m athlete Ferguson Rotich checks his stopwatch during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 24, 2021 in preparation for the World Relays Athletics Championship.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He said the team stands a good chance to qualify for the finals in men’s and women’s 4x400m, men’s 4x200m and 4x400m mixed relay.

“We have favourable draws in these events that start in the semi-finals. Our hope is to make the final especially in the 4x400m events where we shall be guaranteed places at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” said Tanui.

Tanui spoke after Athletics Kenya officials senior vice president Paul Mutwii and chief administrative officer Susan Kamau gave the team kits at their Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani camp.

AK executive committee members Benjamin Njoga and Barnaba Korir were present as well as head coach William Murgor.

Team Kenya preparations entered the home straight and it leaves the country on Tuesday night for Poland.

Kenya's 800m athlete Wycliffe Kinyamal takes part in a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 24, 2021 in preparation for the World Relays Athletics Championship.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kamau said the team was supposed to depart on Wednesday. The athletes now have more time to take Covid-19 tests and settle down before other teams arrival.

The team will depart aboard a KLM flight on Tuesday at 11.50pm via Amsterdam from where they will connect to Warsaw. They will take another flight to Silesia that is 295km south west of the Polish capital.