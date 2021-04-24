World Relay team gets an edge

Kenya's 100m hurdler Rukia Nusra trains for World Relays Athletics Championship at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya will now face Germany and Poland in Silesia, Poland next weekend.
  • The team has been given automatic entry to the final in the 2x2x400 metres event.

Kenya are assured of a medal in shuttle relay after the United States and Jamaica withdrew from the World Relay Championships in Poland, team manager Kennedy Tanui said on Saturday.

