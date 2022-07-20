World Championship battles rising Covid-19 cases

In Eugene, Oregon

The business is still going on smoothly on track and in the field as USA hosts the World Athletics Championships for the first time ever at Oregon State’s Hayward Field.

However, behind the scenes, World Athletics and the championship’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) are now grappling with Covid-19 cases amongst accredited people.

The organisers have since Monday upgraded safety measures to protect the athletes.

“We are seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases amongst accredited people (not isolated to one area or one group),” read a statement by Oregon22 media operations.

“As a cautionary measure to protect the athletes and the workforce we are making it mandatory for all workforce, volunteers, technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media, contractors, and all other accredited people to wear a mask (preferably KN95 or FFP2) as soon as they enter a closed/indoor space or any mass transit transport,” the statement said.

More than 1,900 athletes from 192 teams were entered for this competition with the hosts bringing 151 competitors.

Those accredited include athletes, team officials, the media, volunteers, technical officials, partners as well as the top brass of World Athletics.

Since the announcement, all journalists accessing the mixed zone interact with athletes with masks. Athletes too walk through the area while masked.