World champion Cheruiyot back from injury, eyes Olympics slot

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the men's 1,500m race during the World Continental Tour at Nyayo Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The national trials for the Olympic Games are scheduled for June 17 to 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. 
  • Ouma said his athlete will only take part in the Doha race before focusing on trials.

World 1,500 metres champion Timothy Cheruiyot has recovered from a hamstring injury in time to take a shot at the Olympic title during the Tokyo Summer Games.

