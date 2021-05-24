Kenyans impress in SA ultra-marathon race

Ultra marathoners Shadrack Kiptoo and Lilian Chemweno from Kapsait

Shadrack Kiptoo (left) and Lilian Chemweno, from Kapsait Nike Athletics Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, when Nation Sport caught up with them in Eldoret town on May 19, 2021, before heading to Nairobi and then proceed to Johannesburg, South Africa for the 50km Ultra-Marathon race slated for May 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kapsait-based Chemweno second, team mate Kiptoo fourth in 50km marathon in Port Elizabeth.
  • South Africa’s Van Zyl set new world record of 3:04:23.

Kenya’s Lilian Chemweno finished second in the Nedbank Runified: Breaking Barriers ultra-marathon 50 kilometres race in Port Elizabeth, South Africa Sunday.

