World 1,500m champ Cheruiyot triumphs in 800m

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot celebrates after winning the men's 1,500m race during the World Continental Tour at Nyayo Stadium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kericho runner wins women’s 10,000m and 5,000m titles while KDF’s Elijah dominates sprints

Sandra Felis Chebet and Elijah Mathew stole the show by bagging a double each at the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting in Kisumu on Saturday.

