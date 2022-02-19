All set for Kajiado’s 15km Kimana Road Race

More than 150 elite runners are expected to take part in the Kimana 15 kilometers Road Race to be held Sunday in Kimana town, Kajiado County.

They will be eyeing the top; prize of Sh80,000.

Organising committee member Robert Saruni said that in the 15km race, the winner will receive a cash prize of Sh80,000.

The runners-up will pocket Sh50,000, the third place finisher Sh30,000 and the athletes who wind up fourth, Sh25,000.

The athletes who finish fifth will receive Sh20,000, sixth (Sh12,000), seventh (Sh9,000), eighth (Sh7,000), ninth (Sh6,000), 10th (Sh5,000), while the 11th and 12th placed athletes will each get Sh4,000.

Saruni said there will be a “Fun Run” race for organisations and companies, youth and women. Winners will be given a scholarship and athletics training.

Saruni also said that they have invited athletes from various parts of Kenya to take part in the race together others from overseas such as marathon runner Dariusz Stuj from the United States of American.

Top Coast runner Panuel Mkungo, who is based in the US Panuel Mkungo, hopes to take part in the race.