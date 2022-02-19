All set for Kajiado’s 15km Kimana Road Race

Panuel Mkungo

Panuel Mkungo (left) is among the stars who will feature in the Kimana race.

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • They will be eyeing the top; prize of Sh80,000.
  • Organising committee member Robert Saruni said that in the 15km race, the winner will receive a cash prize of Sh80,000.

More than 150 elite runners are expected to take part in the Kimana 15 kilometers Road Race to be held Sunday in Kimana town, Kajiado County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.